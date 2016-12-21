Two members of a Howland family and their Warren businesses have been slapped with a multi-count indictment accusing them of failing to pay more than $35,000 in taxes to the state of Ohio. The Trumbull County Grand Jury handed up indictments Tuesday against 61-year-old Chris Efstathiadis and 37-year-old Kitsa Efstathiadis, who both list the same Stoneybook Drive home address.

