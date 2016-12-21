More
Two members of a Howland family and their Warren businesses have been slapped with a multi-count indictment accusing them of failing to pay more than $35,000 in taxes to the state of Ohio. The Trumbull County Grand Jury handed up indictments Tuesday against 61-year-old Chris Efstathiadis and 37-year-old Kitsa Efstathiadis, who both list the same Stoneybook Drive home address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Nov '16
|Kev from Michigan
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC