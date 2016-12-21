Mexican Tariffs And The Auto Industry
During the election campaign, Trump promised to levy a 35% tariff on trade with Mexico. Under both Section 201 and Section 301 of US trade law, the president has power to impose unilateral trade measures without going through Congress.
