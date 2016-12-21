Man robbed after giving a lift to woman

Man robbed after giving a lift to woman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

A man claims he was robbed of $23 by a woman who threatened him with a knife and pepper spray after he gave her a ride in his car Wednesday, according to a police report. Sean McGann, 35, of Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, told police he agreed to take the woman, who asked for a ride while McGann was at a gas station near North Park Avenue and Atlantic Street, to the bar she wanted to go, but once there, she wanted taken to her sister's home, the report states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Nov '16 Kev from Michigan 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... Sep '16 Go Trump 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC