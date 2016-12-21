Man robbed after giving a lift to woman
A man claims he was robbed of $23 by a woman who threatened him with a knife and pepper spray after he gave her a ride in his car Wednesday, according to a police report. Sean McGann, 35, of Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, told police he agreed to take the woman, who asked for a ride while McGann was at a gas station near North Park Avenue and Atlantic Street, to the bar she wanted to go, but once there, she wanted taken to her sister's home, the report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Kim
|54
|GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal...
|Nov '16
|Kev from Michigan
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Warren police stop chase suspect with taser
|Sep '16
|LexLuther
|1
|Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv...
|Sep '16
|Go Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC