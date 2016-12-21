Footprints in snow lead to trespassing charges

Police arrested a man after tracking footprints in the snow from an attempted car break-in on Dodge Street NW to a home on Parkwood Drive NW, according to a police report. Andre L. Roberts, 39, 1725 Cranberry Lane NE, Warren, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $2,500 bond on two charges of criminal trespass and a single charge of criminal damaging.

