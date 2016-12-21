Cleveland 7 mins ago 6:32 p.m.Cleveland police officer injured in bank robbery pursuit
A Cleveland police officer has been hospitalized and a bank robber is in custody after a furious 90 minutes of activity on Wednesday afternoon. Cleveland Police and the Cleveland Bureau of the F.B.I. report that Fred Correa robbed the U.S. Bank on 14701 Puritas Avenue at gunpoint at 4:00 p.m. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in an unknown vehicle.
