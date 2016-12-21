Cleveland 7 mins ago 6:32 p.m.Clevela...

Cleveland 7 mins ago 6:32 p.m.Cleveland police officer injured in bank robbery pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A Cleveland police officer has been hospitalized and a bank robber is in custody after a furious 90 minutes of activity on Wednesday afternoon. Cleveland Police and the Cleveland Bureau of the F.B.I. report that Fred Correa robbed the U.S. Bank on 14701 Puritas Avenue at gunpoint at 4:00 p.m. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge Not Fooled By Danny Lee Hill (Feb '06) Nov '16 Kim 54
News GM Laying Off Over 2,000 At 2 Car Plants As Sal... Nov '16 Kev from Michigan 3
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Ohio CEO group wants gas wells, pipelines but n... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Warren police stop chase suspect with taser Sep '16 LexLuther 1
News Biden on Trump: 'This is a guy born with a silv... Sep '16 Go Trump 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Warren, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC