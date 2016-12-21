New Hampshire's Warren fish hatc
New Hampshire's Warren State Fish Hatchery, the oldest hatchery in the state still in operation, is marking its centennial. It's hosted different fish through the years, including chinook and Atlantic salmon and trout.
