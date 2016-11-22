Standing together on Election Day
Fired earlier this year by the Board of Selectmen, former Northumberland Police Chief Marcel Platt will be getting his job back, albeit for a brief period, as well almost $20,000 in retroactive pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A plea for information - Do you know what happ...
|Dec 21
|Rbcp
|3
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Kelly of Lindsay Lane in Warren (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Willow Whisps
|1
|Popular officer indicted for theft in Woodstock (Feb '06)
|Dec '15
|jarrod67
|21
|Kasich stumps in North Woodstock visiting Fadde... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dean
|1
|Warren chief won't face criminal charges (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Grandma in Charge
|10
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC