Daughter of Sandy Hook Victim Demands Donald Trump Disown Alex Jones

The daughter of a victim of the Sandy Hook mass shooting is calling on Donald Trump to disavow conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who said this week that Trump called to thank him for his support. Erica Lafferty lost her mother, school principal Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, in the shooting, which also claimed the lives of 20 children and five other adult at the Connecticut school.

