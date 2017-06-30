State, local officials investigate arson case
The Wapakoneta Police in conjunction with the Wapakoneta Fire Department and the state Fire Marshall's office are investigating a case of arson that took place on Saturday. Chris Carter, of 212 E. Auglaize St., was in the garage area of his residence when he noticed the ceiling filling with smoke, according to reports.
