Honoring the fallen

Honoring the fallen

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

The number 71,388 may seem random and even the people most affected by it may not know what it signifies. However, Jim Bowsher, Wapakoneta native and founder of the Temple of Tolerance, knows its importance and he is sharing it with the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike farmer? Jun 30 Kon 4
Stephanie charels? Jun 30 Momo 19
Service master never paid me Jun 30 Amanda pickel 16
Jordyn Cortes Jun 30 Wanda 8
Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15) Jun 28 Jason rains 11
Lima news paper Jun 28 Maggie 5
I need a good barber.... Jun 27 Robdogha 6
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC