WaterPark to host Carnival

The fourth annual Carnival at the WaterPark hosted by the Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club will return for children and their families Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. Kids can enjoy carnival games such as duck pond, plinko, wiffle ball toss, kiddie basketball, kiddie hi striker and shark games. There will be prizes at the games and attendance prizes every half hour.

