Wapak thumps New Bremen in Acme baseball action

Wapakoneta twice loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings, but managed only two runs until it broke the game open by batting around in the sixth inning and scoring five runs. Jacob Miller had a career game for Wapak as he went 2-for-2 at the plate, drew three walks, stole five bases and scored four of Wapakoneta's eight runs in the game.

