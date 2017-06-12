Wapak thumps New Bremen in Acme baseball action
Wapakoneta twice loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings, but managed only two runs until it broke the game open by batting around in the sixth inning and scoring five runs. Jacob Miller had a career game for Wapak as he went 2-for-2 at the plate, drew three walks, stole five bases and scored four of Wapakoneta's eight runs in the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Ellis (king tainium)
|1 hr
|Judy
|8
|Three arrested on drug charges
|3 hr
|Wonder
|41
|POS thieves
|4 hr
|johnweiser
|1
|Warning of the antichrist and the end of time (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Sean
|6
|kkk rally (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Terry
|8
|Stephanie charels?
|19 hr
|Penny
|9
|Bubby gibson
|Jun 8
|Ashley
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC