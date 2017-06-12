Village Okays WAEDC dues
The Village of Cridersville met in regular session Monday and the biggest topic of the night was whether to remain a member of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council. The village agreed to pay the remaining $1,925 of the current membership fee in a 3-2 vote.
