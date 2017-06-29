The Great Race makes stop in Wapakoneta

The Great Race makes stop in Wapakoneta

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

On Wednesday the downtown area looked like a picture from 50 or more years ago as classic and antique cars lined Auglaize Street as the Great Race came through town for the first time ever. The Great Race is an annual event in which car enthusiasts put their knowledge and love for the aged metal beasts to the forefront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Service master never paid me 6 min Amanda pickel 16
Jordyn Cortes 4 hr Wanda 8
Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15) Wed Jason rains 11
Stephanie charels? Wed Momo 17
Lima news paper Wed Maggie 5
I need a good barber.... Tue Robdogha 6
Mike farmer? Jun 27 Leonard 3
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC