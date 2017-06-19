The Gardens opens doors to expansion

The Gardens opens doors to expansion

On Thursday The Gardens at Wapakoneta assisted living facility held an open house to display the expansion that started with a groundbreaking ceremony a year ago. The new addition is approximately 15,000 square feet and will include 18 large private units with their own living area and kitchenette; a multi-purpose room; and a dedicated therapy room for physical, occupational and speech therapy.

