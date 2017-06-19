The Gardens opens doors to expansion

On Thursday The Gardens at Wapakoneta assisted living facility held an open house to display the expansion that started with a groundbreaking ceremony a year ago. The new addition is approximately 15,000 square feet and will include 18 large private units with their own living area and kitchenette; a multi-purpose room; and a dedicated therapy room for physical, occupational and speech therapy.

