Summer program offered at Riverside Art Center
After brainstorming a variety of bugs, from butterflies to praying mantises, the students set off to draw and paint their bug villages. Taught by Cindy Staples of Wapakoneta, Children's Summer Artworks gives kids from the area the opportunity to experience different mediums such as mixed media, clay, colored pencil and watercolor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of a good divorce lawyer??
|1 hr
|Sodone
|1
|Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15)
|22 hr
|know her
|3
|kkk rally (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Drake
|9
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Tue
|Heads up
|43
|POS thieves
|Tue
|johnweiser
|1
|Stephanie charels?
|Jun 12
|Penny
|9
|Bubby gibson
|Jun 8
|Ashley
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC