Representative hosts 'Coffee with Craig'
Ohio Representative Craig Riedel visited Wapakoneta on Friday for an informal open house he called "Coffee with Craig." "It was very well attended," Riedel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordyn Cortes
|11 hr
|Liz
|6
|Stephanie charels?
|15 hr
|Sean
|13
|Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15)
|Jun 16
|Sam
|5
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Jun 15
|tatted
|47
|Anyone know of a good divorce lawyer??
|Jun 15
|Welfarebound
|9
|kkk rally (Aug '13)
|Jun 15
|radiace
|14
|Anthony Ellis (king tainium)
|Jun 13
|Judy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC