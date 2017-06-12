Flag Day retirement
Glacier Hill Lakes campground was the scene Saturday for a civics lesson and solemn ceremony. According to U,S, Code Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8 , "The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."
