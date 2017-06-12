Flag Day retirement

Flag Day retirement

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

Glacier Hill Lakes campground was the scene Saturday for a civics lesson and solemn ceremony. According to U,S, Code Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8 , "The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15) 18 hr know her 3
kkk rally (Aug '13) 18 hr Drake 9
News Three arrested on drug charges Tue Heads up 43
Anthony Ellis (king tainium) Tue Judy 8
POS thieves Tue johnweiser 1
Stephanie charels? Mon Penny 9
Bubby gibson Jun 8 Ashley 10
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC