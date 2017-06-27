Commission OKs entranceway billboard
In the end, Wapakoneta's Comprehensive Plan, which was designed as a guideline for development of the city, was not enough to thwart plans to construct a billboard on Willipie Street at the entrance to the city. The city's Planning Commission voted three to one to let the billboard go up.
