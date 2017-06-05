Civic League awards two scholarships
Recent Wapakoneta graduates Blasia Moyler and Lacey Hayes are one step closer to furthering their education and pursuing their passions to help others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephanie charels?
|5 min
|Dave
|5
|Three arrested on drug charges
|2 hr
|Glass houses
|31
|Bubby gibson
|4 hr
|Ashley
|10
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Eeking
|44
|courtney briscoe (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Justme
|6
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|Tue
|Crispy
|11
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Curtis
|26
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC