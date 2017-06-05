Civic League awards two scholarships

Civic League awards two scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

Recent Wapakoneta graduates Blasia Moyler and Lacey Hayes are one step closer to furthering their education and pursuing their passions to help others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephanie charels? 5 min Dave 5
News Three arrested on drug charges 2 hr Glass houses 31
Bubby gibson 4 hr Ashley 10
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) 16 hr Eeking 44
courtney briscoe (Nov '16) Wed Justme 6
419 news now uncensored on Facebook Tue Crispy 11
Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11) May 31 Curtis 26
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC