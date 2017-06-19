Carnival returns to WaterPark

The Carnival at the WaterPark was in full swing Wednesday afternoon with kids and families enjoying games, prizes and snow cones in the 80-degree sunshine. The Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club hosted the event.

