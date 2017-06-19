Board honors five retirees
The Wapakoneta Board of Education recognized five retirees during the regular board meeting on Tuesday evening by sharing kind words and memories about each retiree. District Superintendent Keith Horner and Board Vice President Ron Mertz thanked Joan Braun, 24 years; Susie Huelskamp, 25 years; Barb Kohlrieser, 14 years; Kristi Spencer, 31 years; and Suzanne Temple, 31 years.
