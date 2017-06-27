Barlage plays last service
Sitting in her music room in her Wapakoneta home, surrounded by her piano, organ, awards and family photos, Mary Margaret Barlage, 81, reminisced about her life full of music, and each story she shared fell in line like notes on a music sheet. On Sunday, Barlage played her last church service at Uniopolis United Methodist Church, before retiring from being a church musician.
