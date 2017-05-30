Rotary dedicates memorial to Ritchie
On Tuesday the Wapakoneta Rotary club met for their monthly lunch in an unusual place. The Rotarians met behind the high school at the Ferald Ritchie Nature Preserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on drug charges
|9 hr
|Yeah
|28
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|DragonZ
|43
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Curtis
|26
|University northwester Ohio
|May 31
|Alice
|5
|Drug dealers
|May 29
|Sickheart
|28
|roads from delphos to lima
|May 26
|James
|2
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 25
|Sickheart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC