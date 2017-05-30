Retiring teachers honored at tea

Thursday May 11

Wapakoneta City Schools hosted a tea with cupcakes and other refreshments Wednesday afternoon at the high school to honor this year's retiring teachers, while also bringing together past retirees and current teachers. In addition, the Wapakoneta Education Association named Paula Reese, the handler of Sadie, a registered therapy dog, 2017 Friend of Education Award Winner.

