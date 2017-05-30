Retiring teachers honored at tea
Wapakoneta City Schools hosted a tea with cupcakes and other refreshments Wednesday afternoon at the high school to honor this year's retiring teachers, while also bringing together past retirees and current teachers. In addition, the Wapakoneta Education Association named Paula Reese, the handler of Sadie, a registered therapy dog, 2017 Friend of Education Award Winner.
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on drug charges
|9 hr
|Yeah
|28
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|DragonZ
|43
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Curtis
|26
|University northwester Ohio
|May 31
|Alice
|5
|Drug dealers
|May 29
|Sickheart
|28
|roads from delphos to lima
|May 26
|James
|2
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 25
|Sickheart
|8
