OHP Board meets following convocation

Thursday May 25 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The May meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board of Education was business as usual, as the Board acted on staffing contracts and service recognition throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith gave his district report to the board, which included updates about the newly renovated Animal Science building at Ohio Hi-Point main campus which will be open to the public to tour at the next open house event.

