OHP Board meets following convocation
The May meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board of Education was business as usual, as the Board acted on staffing contracts and service recognition throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith gave his district report to the board, which included updates about the newly renovated Animal Science building at Ohio Hi-Point main campus which will be open to the public to tour at the next open house event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Known prostitutes in lima (Dec '15)
|Jun 16
|Sam
|5
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Jun 15
|tatted
|47
|Anyone know of a good divorce lawyer??
|Jun 15
|Welfarebound
|9
|kkk rally (Aug '13)
|Jun 15
|radiace
|14
|Anthony Ellis (king tainium)
|Jun 13
|Judy
|8
|POS thieves
|Jun 13
|johnweiser
|1
|Warning of the antichrist and the end of time (Oct '08)
|Jun 12
|Sean
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC