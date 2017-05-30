Norton Council meets new K9 officer
Norton City Council met the newest member of the city's police department when K-9 officer Rex demonstrated his drug sniffing abilities during the May 22 Council meeting. Dalessandro said the department wanted a new K9 as part of its response to the drug epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on drug charges
|9 hr
|Yeah
|28
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|DragonZ
|43
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Curtis
|26
|University northwester Ohio
|May 31
|Alice
|5
|Drug dealers
|May 29
|Sickheart
|28
|roads from delphos to lima
|May 26
|James
|2
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 25
|Sickheart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC