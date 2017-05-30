Fault for fatal gasoline tanker crash on Dublin ramp a undetermineda

A Dublin police accident reconstruction report released Thursday concluded that fault is "undetermined" in the fatal, fiery tanker-truck crash on Jan. 23 at a ramp connecting Route 33 and Interstate 270 on Jan. 23. The driver, Duane Brodman, 58, of Wapakoneta, died of burns at the scene of the approximately 10:30 a.m. crash after the gasoline tanker rolled over to its right against a concrete guardrail, rupturing the tank and sparking an inferno that destroyed the vehicle and damaged the exit ramp from Route 33 eastbound to Interstate 270 North. "There was not enough evidence that he was speeding or anything else," Lindsay Weisenauer, spokeswoman for the city of Dublin, said of the report's conclusion.

