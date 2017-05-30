Area driver cited for State Route 368 crash
An area driver was cited following a one-vehicle crash on State Route 368 near Moundwood Sunday night around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Kathy Patten, 64, of Wapakoneta, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country southbound on 368 when she failed to negotiate a curve near Township Road 292.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on drug charges
|9 hr
|Yeah
|28
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|DragonZ
|43
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Curtis
|26
|University northwester Ohio
|May 31
|Alice
|5
|Drug dealers
|May 29
|Sickheart
|28
|roads from delphos to lima
|May 26
|James
|2
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 25
|Sickheart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC