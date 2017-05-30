Area driver cited for State Route 368 crash

An area driver was cited following a one-vehicle crash on State Route 368 near Moundwood Sunday night around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Kathy Patten, 64, of Wapakoneta, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country southbound on 368 when she failed to negotiate a curve near Township Road 292.

