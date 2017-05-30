1 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision
A Wapakoneta, Ohio, woman was killed and four others - including two children - were critically injured in a head-on collision Sunday just east of Willshire. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff's Department, a 2009 Volkswagen Eos - driven by Michael Schlenker, 67, of Wapakoneta - collided with a 2012 Honda Civic - Stephanie Wysong, 32, of Willshire at 11:45 a.m. on Ohio S.R. 81, between Willshire Eastern Road and Ohio S.R. 49 North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decatur Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested on drug charges
|9 hr
|Yeah
|28
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|DragonZ
|43
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|May 31
|Curtis
|26
|University northwester Ohio
|May 31
|Alice
|5
|Drug dealers
|May 29
|Sickheart
|28
|roads from delphos to lima
|May 26
|James
|2
|419 news now uncensored on Facebook
|May 25
|Sickheart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC