1 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision

A Wapakoneta, Ohio, woman was killed and four others - including two children - were critically injured in a head-on collision Sunday just east of Willshire. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff's Department, a 2009 Volkswagen Eos - driven by Michael Schlenker, 67, of Wapakoneta - collided with a 2012 Honda Civic - Stephanie Wysong, 32, of Willshire at 11:45 a.m. on Ohio S.R. 81, between Willshire Eastern Road and Ohio S.R. 49 North.

