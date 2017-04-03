Husted: Governments must do more with...

Husted: Governments must do more with less

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted visited Wapakoneta Tuesday night at the for the Republican Lincoln/Reagan dinner where he told the crowd that he his considering running for governor and should be making an announcement about that in the next couple of weeks. Husted is in his sixth year as the secretary of state and under him Ohio has been named an "All-Star State" for helping military members vote and has made Ohio the lowest-cost state in the Midwest to start and operate a business.

