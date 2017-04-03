Downtown project moves forward

Downtown project moves forward

Wapakoneta Fourth Ward Councilman Chad Doll gave a brief report on the Lands and Buildings Committee, which met on March 30. Doll reported on the committee's continued work on a possible grant to be used for renovations in the downtown area. Their work led to the introduction of a new ordinance enacting design review regulations.

