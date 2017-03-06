Students get wired

Wapakoneta Elementary School, Cridersville Elementary School and Wapakoneta Middle School joined together Tuesday to conduct the district's first parent/student tech night, called # [email protected] . Get Wired took place at the middle school and gave students a chance to share with their families all the technology resources they use while at school.

