Patrol Investigates Minor Injury Accident

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a minor injury crash that occurred at approximately 3:09 p.m. Wednesday at State Route 364 and State Route 119 in Auglaize County. Leonard Clune, 83, of Minster, was traveling northbound in his silver Chevrolet SUV on State Route 364 at State Route 119 when he stopped at the posted stop sign at State Route 119, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

