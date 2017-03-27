Party panela to fill empty council seat
The Auglaize County Democratic Central Committee will meet on Saturday to fill the Wapakoneta City Council seat recently vacated by Randy Fisher. Members of the committee from precincts within Wapakoneta will be eligible to vote for Fisher's replacement.
