Message centers on a 'I am the resurrection'
The Wapakoneta Area Ministerial Association held its fifth Lenten Lunch service Wednesday, with the focus on "I am the resurrection and the life." This week the services were delivered by Pastor John Foster of the Salem United Methodist Church in Wapakoneta.
