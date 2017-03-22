Lenten lunch centers in the Good Shepherd
Wednesday's Lenten service, conducted by the Wapakoneta Ministerial Association and hosted at St. Joseph Catholic Church at noon, was led by First English Lutheran Church, with Reverend Neil Brady delivering the message. First English Lutheran Church also provided and served the meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piqua girls open with Skyhawks (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Sky pharrt
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|You pharrt
|16
|Service master never paid me
|Mar 19
|Zach
|1
|courtney briscoe
|Mar 19
|Lola
|4
|Kelsey Ogden
|Mar 19
|knows
|2
|Drug dealers
|Mar 10
|Sean
|13
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC