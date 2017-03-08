Lent worship service focuses on 'the ...

Lent worship service focuses on 'the light'

The Wapakoneta Ministerial Association conducted its second Lenten service at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday at noon. The topic of the service was "I am the Light of the World," as the series continues on the different "I am" statements of Jesus in the gospel of John.

