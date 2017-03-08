Hall brings home state title

Wapakoneta's Landon Hall is the 2017 OHSAA Division II wrestling state champion at 220 pounds after outscoring Brandon Phillips of Maumee, 6-4, in the title match in Columbus Saturday. Winter is not over yet as forecasters say the Heartland has a chance for snow this weekend.

