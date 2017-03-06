City to pay for media campaign

City to pay for media campaign

1 hr ago

City councilors unanimously voted to pay $15,000 on a promotional campaign for the city. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce approached council's Tourism Advisory Commission in February with an application for funding a multi-media campaign involving mobile web, web, radio and television platforms.

