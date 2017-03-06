City to pay for media campaign
City councilors unanimously voted to pay $15,000 on a promotional campaign for the city. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce approached council's Tourism Advisory Commission in February with an application for funding a multi-media campaign involving mobile web, web, radio and television platforms.
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheets Furniture MFG (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Pwdmom
|22
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Eeking
|40
|Waiting for Donnie to get impeached
|Feb 28
|Con
|5
|Do you approve of Derry Glenn as Councillor? (Jul '12)
|Feb 28
|sunbright
|8
|Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better
|Feb 21
|Gross
|2
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|34
|Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14)
|Feb 16
|Her boyfriend
|5
