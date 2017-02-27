Chamber kicks off Lunch and Learn

The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce's new group, Young Leaders of Wapakoneta, met over lunch for the first time Tuesday for a free Lunch and Learn session at the Wapakoneta Eagles. About 10 participants enjoyed Padrone's Pizza from noon to 1 p.m. and listened to a lecture from The Ohio State University at Lima Student Engagement Coordinator Meredith Kincaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.