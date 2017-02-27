Chamber kicks off Lunch and Learn
The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce's new group, Young Leaders of Wapakoneta, met over lunch for the first time Tuesday for a free Lunch and Learn session at the Wapakoneta Eagles. About 10 participants enjoyed Padrone's Pizza from noon to 1 p.m. and listened to a lecture from The Ohio State University at Lima Student Engagement Coordinator Meredith Kincaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiting for Donnie to get impeached
|15 hr
|Con
|5
|Do you approve of Derry Glenn as Councillor? (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|sunbright
|8
|Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better
|Feb 21
|Gross
|2
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|38
|Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15)
|Feb 18
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|34
|Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14)
|Feb 16
|Her boyfriend
|5
|Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12)
|Feb 16
|YourLuvIsMyEx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC