Aldrin to visit Wapakoneta
Buzz Aldrin will be a special guest for the Run to the Moon and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum during this year's Summer Moon Festival. Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, will arrive July 21. On July 22, he will be a special guest at the Run to the Moon, will visit Neil Armstrong's boyhood home and participate in a special event at the museum in the afternoon.
