YMCA promotes core values

1 hr ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

The Wapakoneta Family YMCA after-school program recently implemented a new incentive for students to work on its five core values, caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith. Through the "smiley face" program, students are rewarded for going above and beyond these values.

