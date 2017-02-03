Wapak wins another WBL title

After bull-rushing its way through the Western Buckeye League without a loss this season, Wapakoneta put a cherry on top of the season nby posting a convincing win the WBL Championship at Shawnee Saturday. The Redskins had four individual champions in out of the 14 events and easily outpaced second place Elida by 26 points, closing with a team score of 185, followed by Elida with 159 and Defiance with 125.6 points.

