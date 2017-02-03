Roughriders Play Bryan in Sectional Semifinal
The St. Marys Roughriders , slotted as the No. 6 seed in the Division II Paulding District, will open sectional semifinal play against Bryan at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Leipsic High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wapakoneta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One curious mom
|Fri
|Yes
|6
|Carl Fletcher
|Feb 1
|OneCuriousMom
|13
|Sabrina Gipson
|Jan 31
|OneCuriousMom
|12
|Who are the Pedophiles in Lima?
|Jan 31
|Sabrina
|2
|Drug dealers
|Jan 30
|OneCuriousMom
|8
|best booty in Lima? (Aug '13)
|Jan 29
|Jo momma
|37
|Names of hookers
|Jan 29
|Jazziefay
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wapakoneta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC