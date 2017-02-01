Local church welcomes guest workers
St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Candelaria as a way to welcome the guest workers from Golden Fresh Farms to Wapakoneta. Rachel Barber, who helped lead the effort, explained how they came up with the idea to do this special dinner.
