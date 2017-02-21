Lent offers sermons, exercise

Lent offers sermons, exercise

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Wapakoneta Daily News

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, which officially marks the first day of Lent. Many will give up something they love for the next forty days but there are many things going on to help fill that hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wapakoneta Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wapakoneta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has the mellow mushroom's service got any better Feb 21 Gross 2
best booty in Lima? (Aug '13) Feb 18 YourLuvIsMyEx 38
Anyone else collect nudes of girls (Dec '15) Feb 18 YourLuvIsMyEx 34
Whytni Gallagher (Oct '14) Feb 16 Her boyfriend 5
News Fatal accident takes the life of an Ottawa man (Dec '12) Feb 16 YourLuvIsMyEx 2
girls who send cell phone pics (Dec '14) Feb 16 YourLuvIsMyEx 59
Drug dealers Feb 16 TheRodriguezThatM... 12
See all Wapakoneta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wapakoneta Forum Now

Wapakoneta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wapakoneta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Wapakoneta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC