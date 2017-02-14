Grimm to emcee Ohio Has Talent competition

Retired Van Wert High School Principal Wally Grimm is returning as emcee of Ohio Has Talent at 7 p.m., Feb. 18, at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Grimm has had a love for the stage throughout his life, performing at Heidelberg University, Fremont Community Theatre, Actors Community Theatre, Van Wert Civic Theatre, Bowling Green State University, Fort Wayne Grand Wayne Center, and in various roles in Van Wert and his current home of Wapakoneta.

