Crafting to encourage confidence
One of Wapakoneta Middle School's ASPIRE after-school enrichment sessions is Shine and Design, a session for girls to get crafty and learn ways to increase their confidence. The Shine and Design session was capped at 20 girls so the leaders could offer more individualized attention.
