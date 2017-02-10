City loan program moves forward
Wapakoneta is another step closer to a functioning revolving loan program following Monday's city council meeting. Finance Committee Chairman Bonnie Wurst distributed the Commercial/Industrial Economic Development Loan Program guidelines and asked councilors to look over to document prior to the March 6 council meeting.
